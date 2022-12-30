Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For the complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Cora M. Hairston 92, of Martinsville, died Thursday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Jack Grady Monday, 86, died November 24. The family will receive condolences for one hour beginning at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, immediately followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m., and then a celebration of life at the residence of Eric and Monica Monday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Thurman “Junior” Ray Palmer, Jr., 51 of Martinsville, died December 23. His funeral will be on Saturday, at 11 a.m. in the Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The interment will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park.