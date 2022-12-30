Roanoke man arrested for sexual assault of child in Henry County

Donley (Courtesy WDBJ)

Update: Friday, 12/30/22, 2:13 a.m.

On December 29, 2022, Investigators issued six felony warrants on Lucas John Donley, 36, of 1632 Carroll Ave., Roanoke, VA, for sexually assaulting a child.

Investigators have worked tirelessly to locate Donley. On the evening of December 29th, those investigators received information that Donley may have been in Kernersville, NC. Investigators from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Kernersville, NC Police Department to follow up on those leads.

Officers from the Kernersville Police Department were able to locate Donley. When they approached him, he fled in a vehicle. Donley led law enforcement on a lengthy high-speed pursuit across multiple North Carolina jurisdictions. Donley eventually lost control of his car and crashed in Davie County, NC.

Donley was taken into custody and transported to a NC medical facility to receive treatment for his injuries. Donley will be extradited back to Henry County to be served with the six felony charges. He will also face multiple charges in NC related to the vehicle pursuit.

Sheriff Lane Perry would like to take this opportunity to thank the citizens who provided information, our media partners, and the many agencies who assisted with this investigation, including the Virginia State Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Communications Center, Kernersville, NC Police Department and the many other North Carolina agencies involved in the pursuit of Donley.

Update: Thursday, 12/29/22, 8:07 p.m.

Information was received that Donley could be in the Mountain Valley area of Henry County. Officers from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police thoroughly and diligently searched the Mountain Valley area. The search spanned throughout last night into this evening. Officers searched by foot, patrol vehicle, and multiple aircraft.

Lucas John Donley, 36, of 1632 Carroll Ave., Roanoke, VA, is currently wanted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Donley is described as a white male, 5′ 9″, 270 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen in a blue or silver 2014 Kia Forte, Virginia Registration VWM-5364. He was wearing a gray hoodie shirt and jeans.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance in locating Lucas John Donley. Anyone with information regarding Donley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Original story

On Wednesday at 6 p.m., the 911 Center received a call regarding a child who had been sexually assaulted at the Raceway Inn on Memorial Boulevard. Deputies responded and discovered that a 6-year-old child had briefly been left in the care of Lucas John Donley, 36, of Roanoke. When the parents returned, they discovered that Donley had sexually assaulted the child. The parents called 911, and Donley fled the scene. Deputies located Donley traveling on Barrows Mill Rd in his blue 2014 Kia Forte. When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Donley, he fled at a high rate of speed. Deputies pursued Donley East on Rt. 57 towards Pittsylvania County at speeds in excess of 100 mph. During the course of the pursuit, Donley struck another vehicle, drove into the oncoming lane of travel almost striking several other vehicles, and turned his headlights off while driving at high speeds. Deputies stopped pursuing the vehicle for the public’s safety. Donley is wanted for eluding law enforcement, aggravated sexual battery, forcible sodomy and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship.

