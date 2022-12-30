Friday, December 30, 2022
HomeNewsLocalStuart man arrested for abducting woman
NewsLocal

Stuart man arrested for abducting woman

staff
By staff
0
7
Stuart man arrested for abducting woman
Dionte Morris Nowlin

A Stuart man has been charged in connection with a robbery and abduction, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. 

Dionte Morris Nowlin, 20, of 110 Houchins Cove, was arrested on Friday following an investigation by Sheriff’s Lieutenant Steve Austin.

Smith stated that the victim called the sheriff’s office shortly after midnight on December 29 and alleged that Nowlin had forcibly held her against her will at gunpoint. Allegations were also made that Nowln  assaulted her, made her take off her clothes, and subsequently burned the clothes. The victim had significant facial injuries as a result of the alleged assault, Smith stated. 

Deputies executed a search warrant on Thursday afternoon at Nowlin’s residence, where corroborating evidence was found, according to Smith. Nowlin is being held without bond on charges of Armed Robbery, Abduction by Force, Use of A Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Property. 

The sheriff is asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Lieutenant Austin at 276 692 5950. 

Previous article
Deputy fatally shot during traffic stop by man out on bond following conviction: Sheriff
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE