Stuart man arrested for abducting woman

Dionte Morris Nowlin

A Stuart man has been charged in connection with a robbery and abduction, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Dionte Morris Nowlin, 20, of 110 Houchins Cove, was arrested on Friday following an investigation by Sheriff’s Lieutenant Steve Austin.

Smith stated that the victim called the sheriff’s office shortly after midnight on December 29 and alleged that Nowlin had forcibly held her against her will at gunpoint. Allegations were also made that Nowln assaulted her, made her take off her clothes, and subsequently burned the clothes. The victim had significant facial injuries as a result of the alleged assault, Smith stated.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Thursday afternoon at Nowlin’s residence, where corroborating evidence was found, according to Smith. Nowlin is being held without bond on charges of Armed Robbery, Abduction by Force, Use of A Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Property.

The sheriff is asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Lieutenant Austin at 276 692 5950.