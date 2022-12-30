Your New Year’s Eve weather forecast

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Two storms are moving across the nation just in time for New Year’s Eve.

The first storm is expected to bring rain and unseasonably warm weather for the Northeast.

If you’re heading to Times Square in New York to usher in the new year, prepare for some rain.

But the temperature will be a mild 51 degrees in Boston and 49 degrees in New York City when the ball drops.

In Buffalo, New York, where residents are still digging out from a deadly and historic snowstorm, a flood watch has been due to ice jams, incoming rain and rising temperatures melting the snow.

It’ll be a mostly dry New Year’s Eve in the middle of the U.S. from Dallas to Chicago.

In the West, a new atmospheric river is set to bring flooding, mudslides and rockslides.

The worst of the atmospheric river will move into Northern California Friday night. The San Francisco area will get the heaviest rain on Saturday morning, with flooding and mudslides possible. Up to 4 inches of rain is expected this weekend in Northern California.

The rain will move into Southern California on New Year’s Eve.

This storm will then move into the Rockies on Sunday night and bring more snow to Denver to start 2023. There’s a very high danger for avalanches in the Colorado mountains.

