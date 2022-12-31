Saturday, December 31, 2022
HomeNewsLocalFincher appointed as new Police Chief
NewsLocal

Fincher appointed as new Police Chief

staff
By staff
0
18
Fincher appointed as new Police Chief
Rob Fincher

The City of Martinsville’s administration has appointed, Deputy Chief Rob Fincher, to become the Chief of Police effective January 1, 2023.

Fincher is a graduate of Martinsville High School and received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Averett University and Master of Arts Degree from Liberty University.

Fincher has served as a police officer for the Martinsville Police Department for over 28 years in various capacities, including Deputy Chief of Police over the last five years. During his time with the Martinsville Police Department, Fincher has completed a number of advanced programs in police management that administration believes, coupled with his experience, will serve him well in his new role.

Fincher plans to have community-oriented policing at the forefront of operations for the department. 

“I am extremely honored at the opportunity to serve the wonderful people of the Martinsville and I am excited for the future of continuing to build meaningful relationships with this great community.” said Fincher.   

Previous article
Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV icon, dies at 93
Next article
Andrew Tate to be detained in Romania for 30 days on human trafficking, rape charges
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Local

Stuart man arrested for abducting woman

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Sunny and 62 today

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE