Fincher appointed as new Police Chief

Rob Fincher

The City of Martinsville’s administration has appointed, Deputy Chief Rob Fincher, to become the Chief of Police effective January 1, 2023.

Fincher is a graduate of Martinsville High School and received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Averett University and Master of Arts Degree from Liberty University.

Fincher has served as a police officer for the Martinsville Police Department for over 28 years in various capacities, including Deputy Chief of Police over the last five years. During his time with the Martinsville Police Department, Fincher has completed a number of advanced programs in police management that administration believes, coupled with his experience, will serve him well in his new role.

Fincher plans to have community-oriented policing at the forefront of operations for the department.

“I am extremely honored at the opportunity to serve the wonderful people of the Martinsville and I am excited for the future of continuing to build meaningful relationships with this great community.” said Fincher.