College basketball

UNC falls to 9-5 after a 76-74 loss to Pittsburgh Friday. Virginia Tech falls to 11-3 after a 77-75 loss today at Wake Forest. UVA improves to 10-2 after a 74-56 win over Georgia Tech today. UVA is at Pittsburgh on Tuesday at 9 p.m. while Wake Forest is at UNC and Clemson is at Virginia Tech at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.