Community calendar

Sunday, Jan 1

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church on Brookdale Road will have New Year’s Day service at 11:30 am. Wednesday at 6:30pm is Prayer Service and Bible Study.

Monday, Jan. 2

Henry County administrative offices and convenience center sites will be closed.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Beginning today the city of Martinsville will collect live Christmas trees within the city limits for recycling. From Jan. 3 through Jan. 20 trees may be placed at the curb and they will be collected without the need for scheduling a special pickup. In addition, city residents may also deliver trees to the Martinsville Jail Annex (City Farm) on Clearview Drive. Signs will be posted to direct you to the drop off site. Trees collected by the City are ground into mulch and used at plant bed sites throughout the City. If you miss the deadline, you may schedule a pickup through the City’s Bulk Item Pick-up Program by calling 276-403-5419.

Martinsville City Council organization meeting at 9 a.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas traveling exhibit opens at VMNH through Jan. 20.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Henry County School Board monthly and organization meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room.

Monday, Jan. 9

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors meet for a regular meeting at the Patrick County Administration Building at 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Rives on the Road, Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual opening party event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.