Obituaries

Abraham Mario Salinas Barroso, 78, of Tonala, Jalisco in Mexico died Friday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Bassett is in charge.

Linda L. Payne Blankenship, 72, of Martinsville, died December 25. Visitation will be Monday, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will be private.

Linda Kaye Craig, 59, of Bassett, died Friday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Bassett is in charge.

Letcher Clyde DeHart, 95, of Martinsville, died Friday. A graveside service will be held Thursday, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the DeHart family.

Glenwood Ray Draper, 57, of Martinsville, died Thursday. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 1-2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park.

Charles Victor Goudie, Jr., 76, died December 25. Visitation will be 12-1 p.m. on Saturday at Bassett Funeral Service and will be followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church in Ferrum.

Cora M. Hairston, 92, of Martinsville, died Thursday. A visitation service will be held Wednesday, at 11:30 a.m. and the funeral will be at 12 p.m. at Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Axton. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Tuesday at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. Other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 43 Landover Dr., Martinsville, from 1-7 p.m.

Sherry Lynette Secrest Keatts, 68, of Martinsville, died Dec. 28. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. A graveside service will be Wednesday, at 12 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park.

Jack Grady Monday, 86, died November 24. The family will receive condolences for one hour beginning at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, immediately followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m., and then a celebration of life at the residence of Eric and Monica Monday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Rousvell Earl Millner, 62, of Martinsville, died Dec. 27. The funeral will be Thursday, at 12 p.m. at Peaceful Zion Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at the Hodge Family Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.