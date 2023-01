The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Henry County Fire Marshal’s Office in a death investigation at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville on Friday evening.

Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett says officials on the scene found one individual dead and a fire in the yard that was extinguished by the fire department.

The person found was sent to the Roanoke Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and cause of death.

Both the fire and death are under investigation.