Monday, January 2, 2023
HomeSportsTennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer
Sports

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer

staff
By staff
0
9
Hector Vivas/Getty Images for WTA

(NEW YORK) — Tennis legend Martina Navratilova announced Monday she is suffering from throat cancer, as well as a recurrence of breast cancer, which she was first diagnosed with in 2010.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” Navratilova said in a statement posted to the WTA site. “I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

Navratilova is one of the winningest tennis players of all time. She holds 18 grand slam singles titles as well as 31 grand slam doubles titles and 11 grand slam mixed doubles titles. She was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russia says 63 killed in Ukrainian missile strike
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE