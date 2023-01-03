HomeNewsEntertainment'Avatar' has 'Maverick' in its sights as it crosses $1.44 billion at...
NewsEntertainment

‘Avatar’ has ‘Maverick’ in its sights as it crosses $1.44 billion at the box office

staff
By staff
0
7
20th Century Studios — Paramount Pictures

It hasn’t even been in theaters for a month, but Avatar: The Way of Water already has 2022’s highest grossing film in its sights.

James Cameron‘s sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time splashed past the $1.44 billion mark worldwide after strong performances over the New Year’s holiday weekend. By comparison, Maverick, which was released in May 2022, has inched toward the $1.89 billion mark by this point.

In short, like its Na’vi characters’ are, The Way of Water‘s legs are long: The film that came out the week of December 16 ended up jumping to #2 of 2022’s Top 10 ranking worldwide before the year’s end, and its strong performance over the holiday reveals there are no signs of it stopping, particularly overseas. As some prognosticators predicted, the film could overtake Maverick in short order, earning in weeks what took the highest-grossing Tom Cruise movie months to generate.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Daniel Craig thinks the Muppets meeting his ‘Knives Out’ character is “a really good idea”
Next article
New Congress live updates: McCarthy loses 2nd speaker vote in historic defeats
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent
National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.