City Council holds its annual organizational meeting this morning at 9 a.m. in council chambers when they will determine, among themselves, who will serve as mayor and vice mayor for 2023. Kathy Lawson has served most recently as mayor and Jennifer Bowles, whose term ended Dec. 31, served as vice mayor. Council will also determine when their regular meetings are held. They have been meeting twice monthly; on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m.