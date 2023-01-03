Tuesday, January 3, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentNevada cops to hold press conference about Jeremy Renner's accident; Mark Ruffalo...
NewsEntertainment

Nevada cops to hold press conference about Jeremy Renner’s accident; Mark Ruffalo calls for prayers

staff
By staff
0
3
Marvel Studios

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam will hold a press conference at 6:30 p.m. ET to discuss the circumstances surrounding the New Year’s Day accident that left Jeremy Renner in critical condition.

The two-time Oscar nominee and Marvel movie star was seriously injured in a snowplowing incident outside of his Reno home. The 51-year-old actor “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” in the accident and was airlifted from the scene.

Renner underwent surgery on Monday, according to a rep. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, as fans are eager for an update on his condition, his Marvel movies co-star Mark Ruffalo is calling for prayers.

“Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” the actor, who plays Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk, posted on his Instagram Stories Monday, next to a news article about Renner’s accident.

Ruffalo appeared as Bruce Banner/The Hulk alongside Renner’s Clint “Hawkeye” Barton in three films, beginning with 2012’s The Avengers. He added to his followers, “Please send healing goodness his way.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
New Congress live updates: McCarthy loses 2nd speaker vote in historic defeats
Next article
New Congress live updates: McCarthy set to lose 3rd speaker vote in historic defeats
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE