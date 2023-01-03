Nevada cops to hold press conference about Jeremy Renner’s accident; Mark Ruffalo calls for prayers

Marvel Studios

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam will hold a press conference at 6:30 p.m. ET to discuss the circumstances surrounding the New Year’s Day accident that left Jeremy Renner in critical condition.

The two-time Oscar nominee and Marvel movie star was seriously injured in a snowplowing incident outside of his Reno home. The 51-year-old actor “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” in the accident and was airlifted from the scene.

Renner underwent surgery on Monday, according to a rep. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, as fans are eager for an update on his condition, his Marvel movies co-star Mark Ruffalo is calling for prayers.

“Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” the actor, who plays Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk, posted on his Instagram Stories Monday, next to a news article about Renner’s accident.

Ruffalo appeared as Bruce Banner/The Hulk alongside Renner’s Clint “Hawkeye” Barton in three films, beginning with 2012’s The Avengers. He added to his followers, “Please send healing goodness his way.”

