Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Stanley announces his bid for re-election

Today, Senator Bill Stanley (R-Franklin County) announced that he is seeking re-
election this November in the newly drawn 7th Virginia State Senate District. Due to last year’s redistricting by the Virginia Supreme Court, the newly formed 7th Senate District is now comprised of the City of Galax, Grayson County, Carroll County, Patrick County, Martinsville/Henry County, Franklin County, Floyd County, and part of Wythe County. Senator Stanley represents 79% of the new 7th District currently as the Senator for the 20th Senate District. In 2011, Senator Stanley was first elected in a special election to replace Cong. Robert Hurt in the 19th Senate District, and he has served as the Senator for the 20th Senate District since 2012. He has been the Whip of the Virginia Senate Republican Caucus for nine years.

Senator Stanley stated:

It has been both an honor and privilege to serve the hard-working citizens of Southside and Southwest Virginia as your Senator.

For the past eleven years, I have always worked hard in Richmond to represent your values, make laws that make a difference in our daily lives, and be a strong voice of our region in the Virginia General Assembly. Together, we have created new laws to modernize our crumbling public schools, we have stood up for small businesses against government overreach, we have fought to revitalize our local economy and protect our agricultural community and the family farm, and we have created educational and workforce training initiatives that create opportunities for our citizens to better their lives.

While we have accomplished a lot, there is still much more we must do. Southside and Southwest Virginia is the best place to live, work and raise a family, and I will continue to be your voice in Richmond as we move forward to fight unnecessary and burdensome government regulations, and to stand against any government intrusion upon our sacred freedoms. I want to say to my friends in Halifax and Pittsylvania counties and the City of Danville, what an honor it has been to serve you as your Senator for the past ten years; and even though you won’t be able to vote for me this November, if I am re-
elected, I will always continue to vote for you in the halls of the Capitol– as I promise to continue to do what is best for all of the people of Southside and Southwest Virginia.

And to the citizens in the 7th district who I have not yet had the honor of representing – Grayson, Floyd, and Wythe Counties – I am excited about the possibility of representing you in our state government, and I will work hard to earn your trust. I am looking forward to meeting all of you in the coming months as I travel throughout the district this year.

