<strong>Applications open for Piedmont Arts scholarships</strong>

High school, college art students from Martinsville-Henry County eligible to apply

Piedmont Arts is accepting applications for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship, which provide funds for students from Martinsville or Henry County to pursue a degree in the visual or performing arts at an accredited four-year institution.

The Hufford Scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors from Martinsville or Henry County who plan to pursue a degree in the visual or performing arts. Hufford scholarships of up to $1,500 are available.

The Work Scholarship is available to rising college sophomores, juniors and seniors who graduated from a high school in Martinsville or Henry County and are currently pursuing a degree in the visual or performing arts at an accredited four-year institution. Work scholarships of up to $2,500 are available.

Applicants for both scholarships are required to attend a personal interview and audition with the Piedmont Arts Scholarship Committee. Applications are due at Piedmont Arts, April 30, 2023 by 5 p.m. Applications are available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab. For questions, contact Education Coordinator Sarah Short at sshort@piedmontarts.org.