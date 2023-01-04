Wednesday, January 4, 2023
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to fly past ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to become 2022’s highest-grossing film

20th Century Studios – Paramount Pictures

The blue-skinned people of Pandora have done what no Russian MiG ever could: They’ve shot down Maverick.

Specifically, Deadline reports the long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water will become the highest-grossing movie of 2022 after Tuesday’s box office receipts are tallied, having earned $1.5 billion and counting worldwide.

It’s a feat for any movie, but one that’s especially dizzying considering the movie starring Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington only premiered in theaters the week of December 16.

Top Gun: Maverick held the top spot of the box office for much of the year since debuting in May, ending 2022 at #1 with a global haul of $1.48 billion. However, the Paramount Pictures film saw its air superiority challenged ever since James Cameron‘s sequel, from Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, took off.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

USPS is allowed to continue delivering abortion pills, Justice Department says
Damar Hamlin’s collapse is the latest in history of medical emergencies in sports
