Thursday, January 5, 2023
First lady Jill Biden to have small lesion found during skin cancer screening removed ‘in an abundance of caution’

Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — First lady Jill Biden will undergo a dermatological procedure next week to remove a small lesion found during a “routine skin cancer screening,” White House officials said.

The lesion is located above her right eye, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a memo to the first lady’s press secretary released Wednesday.

“In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended that it be removed,” O’Connor said.

Jill Biden, 71, will undergo the outpatient procedure on Jan. 11 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to “remove and definitively examine the tissue,” O’Connor said.

The White House physician said he plans to provide an update once the procedure, known as Mohs surgery, is done and more information is available.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

