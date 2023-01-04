In Brief: Tracee Ellis Ross joining Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’, and more

Netflix on Tuesday announced February 23 as the premiere date for season 3 of its popular teen drama series Outer Banks, along with new stills and key art for the upcoming season. Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey and Charles Esten will return for season three, along with Carlacia Grant, who has been promoted to series regular. Outer Banks, which follows a group of teens dubbed the Pogues as they embark on the treasure hunt of a lifetime, has been huge a hit for Netflix since its debut. Season two, which launched a year-and-a-half ago, held the top spot globally in Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list for the four weeks following its premiere…

Black-ish alum Tracee Ellis Ross will star alongside Coming 2 America star Eddie Murphy in the upcoming holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane, according to Variety. As previously confirmed by ABC, Murphy will also produce the film, directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated Django Unchained and Boomerang producer Reginald Hudlin. Ron Howard and Brian Grazer‘s company Imagine is also involved. Candy Cane Lane, written by Kelly Younger, whose Muppets Haunted Mansion debuted on Disney+ in 2021, was reportedly based on the writer’s own holiday experiences. Further plot details are under wraps…

That ’70s Show and That ’90s Show star Debra Jo Rupp has been added to the cast of the Kathryn Hahn-led Disney+/Marvel WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, sources tell Deadline. While details about Rupp’s role have not been revealed, she will likely be reprising her WandaVision role as Mrs. Hart, which she played in five episodes of the original series. Rupp joins Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata and Patti LuPone in the spinoff. Emma Caulfield Ford is also rumored to be on board, reprising her character of Dottie from WandaVision. Disney is the parent company of ABC News…

