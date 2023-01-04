Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For the complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

John Carter, 65, of Price Hairston Lane, Martinsville, died Tuesday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Letcher Clyde DeHart, 95, of Martinsville, died Friday. A graveside service will be held Thursday, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Glenwood Ray Draper, 57, of Martinsville, died Thursday. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 1-2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park.

Charles Victor Goudie, Jr., 76, died December 25. Visitation will be 12-1 p.m. on Saturday at Bassett Funeral Service and will be followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church in Ferrum.

Cora M. Hairston, 92, of Martinsville, died Thursday. A visitation service will be held Wednesday, at 11:30 a.m. and the funeral will be at 12 p.m. at Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Axton. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens.

Peggy Covington Jefferson, 97, of Martinsville, died December 29. A private family graveside service will be followed by visitation from 2-3 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church Saturday. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Sherry Lynette Secrest Keatts, 68, of Martinsville, died Dec. 28. A graveside service will be Wednesday, at 12 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Rudolph Norman King, Jr., 66, of Martinsville, died Friday. A memorial service will be Wednesday, 4 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.

Jack Grady Monday, 86, died November 24. The family will receive condolences for one hour beginning at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, immediately followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m., and then a celebration of life at the residence of Eric and Monica Monday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Rousvell Earl Millner, 62, of Martinsville, died Dec. 27. The funeral will be Thursday, at 12 p.m. at Peaceful Zion Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at the Hodge Family Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Ceanie D. Moore Parks, 83, of Martinsville, died Sunday. A graveside service will be held Friday, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive East Christian Church. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Martha Burnett West, 92, of Collinsville, died Saturday. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to services. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park is in charge.

William R. “Bill” Young, 93 of Collinsville, died Saturday. A visitation will be held Wednesday, at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett from 3-5 p.m. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in Roselawn Burial Park.