Search for two missing boaters now a recovery operation

The search for two boaters missing since Monday afternoon continued early Tuesday morning at Smith Mountain Lake.

A 911 call was made shortly before 4 p.m. by an eyewitness who reported a bass boat capsizing with two men on board. The incident occurred near the Anthony Ford Public Boat Ramp in Penhook, according to Sgt. Tim Dooley with the Department of Wildlife Resources.

The two men could not be located by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Services and the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department when they arrived on scene.

The search continued until approximately 9 p.m. Monday evening and resumed at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.