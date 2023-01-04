Sharon Osbourne says sudden hospitalization is still a “mystery”

CBS/Monty Brinton

Nearly a month after Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized due to a sudden “medical emergency,” she says the cause remains a “mystery.”

The former co-host of The Talk returned to the U.K. version of the show Tuesday to give an update on her condition, but had little to offer other than that she was “doing well.”

“It was the weirdest thing,” The Osbournes matriarch explained in a clip from the show posted to her Instagram. “I was doing some filming and suddenly they told me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes. And I was in the hospital, I went to one hospital, they took me to another hospital, and I did every test over two days, and nobody knows why.”

Shortly after the December 16 incident, Sharon’s son, Jack Osbourne, shared in a now vanished Instagram Story that his mother “has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home.” He went on to thank “everyone who has reached out with love and support.” Jack added, “As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”

Sharon has had multiple health issues over the past 20 years, including colon cancer in 2002, for which she underwent surgery and three months of chemotherapy. In 2012, she underwent a double mastectomy after learning she had a genetic predisposition for developing breast cancer.

