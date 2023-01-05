Bassett man arrested for domestic assault

Austin

On January 4, 2023, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 755 Stultz Rd., Apt. 303, Martinsville, Virginia. Upon arrival, the victim came to the door and spoke to the deputies. It was immediately apparent that she had injuries to her neck and face. Due to her injuries, she was air-lifted to a medical facility in Roanoke, Virginia. The victim received treatment for her injuries and was released from the hospital.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Dewayne Darnell Austin Sr. and the victim were in a relationship. Austin came to the victim’s apartment and forced his way inside. Once inside, an altercation occurred, and the victim was punched in the face several times and stabbed in the neck and chest area with a knife.

Dewayne Darnell Austin Sr., 51, of 48 McKinley Dr., Bassett, Virginia 24055, was arrested and charged with the following:

Breaking and Entering at Night with Intent to Assault

Malicious Wounding

Obstruction of Justice

He is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone having information regarding this is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.