Thursday, January 5, 2023
Comedy Central announces dates for ‘The Daily Show’ guest hosts

Comedy Central

Following Trevor Noah‘s exit in December after a seven-year run on The Daily Show, Comedy Central has announced the dates for the series of guest hosts who will be taking his spot behind the anchor desk.

Things kick off the week of January 17 at 11 p.m. with SNL vet Leslie Jones as host. The following week, comedienne and actress Wanda Sykes will take the chair, while a week later, comic D.L. Hughley will get his shot.

The week of February 6 will feature Chelsea Handler as guest host, followed by Sarah Silverman the week of February 13.

The dates for other already announced future fill-in hosts John Leguizamo, Al Franken, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn and Marlon Wayans will be forthcoming.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

