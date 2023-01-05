Thursday, January 5, 2023
Henry County School Board meets tonight

Thursday, Jan. 5

Henry County School Board monthly and organization meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room.

Monday, Jan. 9

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors meet for a regular meeting at the Patrick County Administration Building at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Founders Day at the Historic Henry County Courthouse with the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society. Speakers Jay Dickens and Barry Fulcher of the Lester Group will talk about the history of the local lumber business.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Rives on the Road, Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual opening party event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.

