Thursday, January 5, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentNick Offerman, Chris Redd and more join Eddie Murphy's holiday comedy 'Candy...
NewsEntertainment

Nick Offerman, Chris Redd and more join Eddie Murphy’s holiday comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’

staff
By staff
0
4
ABC Audio

More revelers have joined Eddie Murphy‘s holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane, which is bound for Prime Video.

A day after it was announced that black-ish alumna Tracee Ellis Ross and 22 Jump Street‘s Jillian Bell have joined the cast, came word from the streaming service that A Black Lady Sketch Show creator Robin Thede, former Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd, and Parks and Rec veteran Nick Offerman have also signed up.

Other cast additions include Reasonable Doubt’s Thaddeus J. Mixson, Would it Kill You to Laugh?veteran Madison Thomas and BlackAF‘s Genneya Walton, according to the streamer.

Plot details for the film are still under wraps, but the project was said to be based on the real-life holiday experiences of writer Kelly Younger.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Comedy Central announces dates for ‘The Daily Show’ guest hosts
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE