Nicole Kidman joining Zoe Saldaña in the Taylor Sheridan spy show ‘The Lioness’ for Paramount+

Ryan Pfluger

Paramount+ has announced that Oscar winner Nicole Kidman has joined Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira in Taylor Sheridan‘s spy series The Lioness.

According to the streaming service, the show from the Yellowstone and Tulsa King creator is “based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

According to the streamer, Kidman will play CIA senior supervisor Kaitlyn Meade, “who has had a long career of playing the politics game. She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can’t even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.”

For her part, Avatar series star Saldaña will play Joe, “the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.”

Kidman will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

