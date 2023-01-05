Thursday, January 5, 2023
Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For the complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Charles Victor Goudie, Jr., 76, died December 25. Visitation will be 12-1 p.m. on Saturday at Bassett Funeral Service and will be followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church in Ferrum.

Peggy Covington Jefferson, 97, of Martinsville, died December 29. A private family graveside service will be followed by visitation from 2-3 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church Saturday. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Jack Grady Monday, 86, died November 24. The family will receive condolences for one hour beginning at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, immediately followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m., and then a celebration of life at the residence of Eric and Monica Monday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Ceanie D. Moore Parks, 83, of Martinsville, died Sunday. A graveside service will be held Friday, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive East Christian Church. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Clifton Williams II, 47, of Ridgeway, died Wednesday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Ronald “Ronnie” Henry Wirt Jr., 65, of Hampton,died December 6. He grew up in Fieldale. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. January 14 and memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at Fieldale Baptist Church. Andrews Funeral Home, Gloucester, is in charge.

