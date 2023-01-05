Thursday, January 5, 2023
HomeDailiesUNC beat Wake
DailiesSports

UNC beat Wake

staff
By staff
0
25854

College basketball

UNC beat Wake Forest 88-79 and Clemson beat Virginia Tech 68-65. This Saturday Notre Dame is at UNC at 11:30 a.m., Syracuse is at UVA at 5 p.m. and NC State is at Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m.

Previous article
Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan to be ‘SNL”s first guest hosts of 2023
Next article
Nicole Kidman joining Zoe Saldaña in the Taylor Sheridan spy show ‘The Lioness’ for Paramount+
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE