Friday, January 6, 2023
Alec Baldwin reaches out to followers for a birthday gift for wife Hilaria: “Please” follow her on Instagram

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

In an effort to do something nice for wife Hilaria‘s birthday — or possibly because he was out of ideas after all the “push gifts” for the woman who bore him seven kids — Alec Baldwin has asked his social media followers for help getting her a present. 

“I would like to ask you for a small favor,” the actor said in a post Thursday. “It seems she is just centimeters shy of a million followers on Instagram. And I would like to ask you, as a birthday gift … would you follow her on Instagram.”

The 30 Rock veteran continued, “Obviously I love my wife. I’m crazy about my wife, blah blah … My wife’s the most fabulous person I’ve ever met in my life…But I would like a great, great surge of people to follow my wife … to say happy birthday. Would you do that for me, please?”

For the record, Hilaria Baldwin currently has 966,000 Instagram followers. 

In the past, she has weathered controversy on social media, such as when a Twitter user called her out on her “decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person.”

The claim was accompanied by a clip of her in a Today show cooking segment “pretending not to know how to say cucumber in English,” and others. 

Ultimately, that furor led her to post a now-deleted video in which she clarified, “I was born in Boston and grew up … between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live … in the USA.”

She added, “If I get nervous, I tend to mix the two [languages],” adding, “It’s not something I’m playing at.”

