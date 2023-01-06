Friday, January 6, 2023
Lindsay Lohan reveals she loves her red hair and “beautiful freckles” in sweet Instagram post

Good Morning America

What would Lindsay Lohan say to her younger self? The Falling for Christmas star answered that question in a video posted to her Instagram on Thursday.

In the clip, titled, “Conversations with Little Me,” the 36-year-old actress shares current and past photos and videos of herself, along with the answers to questions her younger self would want to know, adding that she loves her red hair.

Additionally, Lohan reveals that her freckles used to make her “feel uncomfortable as a kid,” but she now realizes “how beautiful they are.”

The Mean Girls star, who used to model as a child, notes she hasn’t lost the fashion bug “when the glam arrives,” adding that she still loves to “dress up and be girly.”

In response to whether or not she still likes to dance, Lindsay’s answer is yes, explaining, “I dance to celebrate life.”

Lohan continues that she’s “still silly” and still “best friends” with her siblings, adding they “love to laugh and spend time together.” She also describes her self as “a mommy and daddy’s girl.”

In response to the question, “Am I still smiling,” Lindsay writes, “life is beautiful” and that she’s “so grateful for my husband” and “everything life brings.”

The Parent Trap actress announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in November 2021. In July 2022, a rep confirmed she and Shammas tied the knot after she referred to him as her “husband” in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

