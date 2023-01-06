Friday, January 6, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentSnap twice: Netflix renews 'Wednesday' for a second season
NewsEntertainment

Snap twice: Netflix renews ‘Wednesday’ for a second season

staff
By staff
0
4
Netflix

Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday Addams is getting a sophomore year at Nevermore Academy.

In what might be the biggest “no-brainer” move of the new year, Netflix announced it has renewed its smash hit Wednesday for a second season.

In a season 1 recap video Tweet from the streaming service, Netflix promised: “More torture is coming. Lucky you.”

The Tim Burton-directed show’s creators/executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar tell Netflix’s Tudum.com, “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” expressing that they are “thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two.”

The pair added, “We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

Netflix also recapped some of Wednesday‘s record-shattering feats after its launch in November 2022, including its ranking as #2 on the streamer’s Most Popular English language TV list. More than 1.2 billion hours of the show were viewed in its first 28 days, joining only Squid Game and Stranger Things‘ fourth season in passing the billion-hour club so quickly.

The show, which also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Gwendoline Christie, also broke Netflix’s record for the most hours viewed for an English language TV series in a week two times, and the company estimates more than 182 million households have pressed “play” on Wednesday worldwide.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
New Congress live updates: McCarthy flips some opponents but still set to lose 12th speaker vote
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE