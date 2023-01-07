Man succumbs to fire while burning leaves

Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett announced today that a fire, which claimed the life of a man in Collinsville, has been ruled accidental.

The Henry County Department of Public Safety, the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department and Garrett responded to a brush fire call at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville on Dec. 30, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, a male subject was discovered lying in the back yard with burn injuries.

The subject was identified as Richard William Harris, 78, of 216 Ridge Road Collinsville.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Harris had been cleaning leaves from the back yard and burning them when his clothing caught on fire.

He suffered burns to his entire body and was pronounced dead at the scene.