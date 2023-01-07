Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For the complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

John Lee Carter, 65, of Martinsville, died January 3. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, at 12 noon at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Charles Victor Goudie, Jr., 76, died December 25. Visitation will be 12-1 p.m. on Saturday at Bassett Funeral Service and will be followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church in Ferrum.

Peggy Covington Jefferson, 97, of Martinsville, died December 29. A private family graveside service will be followed by visitation from 2-3 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church Saturday. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Barbara Carter Kendrick, 75, of Stanleytown died Friday. The family will receive friends and family from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. There will be a graveside service conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Roselawn Burial Park. Burial will follow the graveside service.

Jack Grady Monday, 86, died November 24. The family will receive condolences for one hour beginning at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, immediately followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m., and then a celebration of life at the residence of Eric and Monica Monday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

James W. Napper, 86, of Martinsville, died Thursday. A visitation service will be held Sunday, at 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Sylvia Smith, 84, of Martinsville, died Thursday. A visitation service will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 12 p.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held Sunday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. Other times, the family will receive friends at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Flora and Robert Keen, 1629 Stoney Mountain Rd., Martinsville.

Ronald “Ronnie” Henry Wirt Jr., 65, of Hampton, died December 6. He grew up in Fieldale. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. January 14 and memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at Fieldale Baptist Church. Andrews Funeral Home, Gloucester, is in charge.