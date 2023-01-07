Spill in Danville affects Colonial Pipeline

A diesel fuel leak in Danville shut down part of the Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, which supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast, but it is expected to restart today. The spill was discovered Tuesday. And while this particular line is shut down, the rest of the system is operating normally, according to the company. Crews are fixing equipment that failed at the Witt booster station near Danville. The failure caused a spill that was detected during a routine station check and appears to be contained to the property. About 60 barrels of oil is reported to have spilled.