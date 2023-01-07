Saturday, January 7, 2023
HomeNewsLocalSpill in Danville affects Colonial Pipeline
NewsLocal

Spill in Danville affects Colonial Pipeline

staff
By staff
0
13

A diesel fuel leak in Danville shut down part of the Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, which supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast, but it is expected to restart today. The spill was discovered Tuesday. And while this particular line is shut down, the rest of the system is operating normally, according to the company. Crews are fixing equipment that failed at the Witt booster station near Danville. The failure caused a spill that was detected during a routine station check and appears to be contained to the property. About 60 barrels of oil is reported to have spilled.

Previous article
Man succumbs to fire while burning leaves
Next article
Car enthusiasts remember Ken Block
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE