HomeDailiesNotre Dame at UNC on WHEE
DailiesSports

Notre Dame at UNC on WHEE

staff
By staff
0
25913

College basketball

Today Notre Dame is at UNC at 11:30 a.m., Syracuse is at UVA at 5 p.m. and NC State is at Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m.

Previous article
Community Calendar
Next article
Man succumbs to fire while burning leaves
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Sports

Car enthusiasts remember Ken Block

Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Obituaries

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent
National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.