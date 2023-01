Community Calendar

Monday, Jan. 9

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will have their annual organizational meeting at 5 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room.

Martinsville City Council meets for a work session at 6 p.m. to discuss the City’s proposed 2023 Legislative Agenda and the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy list.

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors meet for their annual organizational meeting at the Patrick County Administration Building at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Martinsville City Council meets for a closed session at 6:30 p.m. and regular meeting at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Henry County Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Martinsville School Board regular meeting in Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Founders Day at the Historic Henry County Courthouse with the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society. Speakers Jay Dickens and Barry Fulcher of the Lester Group will talk about the history of the local lumber business.

Monday, Jan. 23

P&HCC Board meeting at 12 p.m. at Dalton IDEA Center, located at 26 Fayette Street, Martinsville.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Rives on the Road, Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual opening party event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.