Monday, January 9, 2023
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ coming to Blu-ray and DVD February 7

Marvel Studios

While the film comes out on Disney+ on February 1, fans of physical media will get a chance to own one of the biggest movies of 2022 just a week later. Marvel Studios has announced Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 7.

The home video release will come packed with supplemental material not available on streaming, including audio commentary by director and co-writer Ryan Coogler, his writing partner Joe Robert Cole and more. Also including will be deleted scenes, making-of featurettes, and a gag reel.

Best Buy will also continue its limited-edition collector’s Steel Book packaging of the movie, with two options to choose from — or both, for the completist: One featuring the heroes and heroines of Wakanda that was designed by artist Dorothea Taylor, and the other boasting the handiwork of Orlando Arocena featuring Namor and his people of the undersea nation of Talokan.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

