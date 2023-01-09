Claire Danes expecting baby no. 3 with husband Hugh Dancy

Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Loading party of five! Claire Danes is expecting her third child with husband Hugh Dancy, a rep confirmed to People.

Danes, 43, and Dancy, 47, who met in 2006 and wed in 2009, already share sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and Rowan, 4. They have not announced if they are expecting a boy or girl.

Back in 2018, the Homeland actress opened up about her pregnancy with Rowan, telling the publication at the time, “Pretty soon I get to retire for a little while and just be pregnant, which I look forward to.”

Danes also shared about bringing Cyrus to set while filming the Showtime series.

“He says, ‘Action!'” said Danes. “He’s a real set baby. It’s really sweet. He loves the [show’s operations room] because of all the lights. It’s a great environment for a kid. It’s the circus!”

