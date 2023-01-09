Peacock renews ‘Pitch Perfect’ spin-off series ‘Bumper in Berlin’

Peacock/Julia Terjung

It looks like Bumper Allen will sing on: Peacock has renewed its spin-off series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin for a second season.

The show, starring Adam Devine as Bumper, as well as Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg and Jameela Jamil, enjoyed the biggest premiere in the history of the streaming service at the end of last November, and it was watched by more subscribers in its premiere weekend than any Peacock original.

In the announcement, Pitch Perfect movie series star Elizabeth Banks, who also directed Pitch Perfect 3, joined her fellow Bumper executive producer Max Handelman in saying, “We are thrilled that audiences continue to enjoy the Pitch Perfect universe with Bumper in Berlin on Peacock. We look forward to even more hilarity and relentless mouth music in Season 2.”

Showrunner and executive producer Megan Amram told ABC Audio she was a “die-hard fan” of the Pitch Perfect movies, starting with seeing the 2012 original in the theater.

She explained of the fans, “I really wanted to make sure that they felt that I respected them and tried to give them a continuation of everything they loved.”

Jamil, who plays the heavy in Bumper, credited her former Good Place writer Amram with making Bumper in Berlin so fun. “I love this exact type of comedy. I love spoof, I love satire, I love Megan Amram. I think she did a phenomenal job on The Good Place. And so I would go anywhere with her. [If] she writes a porno, I am there. OK? So when she called me and asked me to join the cast, it was a no-brainer. And I had the time of my life.”

