The Danville Police Department is investigating following a traffic crash involving a Danville Public Schools bus and a pedestrian. At 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, the police department responded near the intersection of S. Main St. and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by school bus number 31. The 43-year-old victim was injured and subsequently airlifted. No charges are being filed at this time. No children were on the bus at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.