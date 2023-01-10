Tuesday, January 10, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentShemar Moore expecting his first child at 52
Entertainment

Shemar Moore expecting his first child at 52

staff
By staff
0
8
CBS/Jack Taylor

Shemar Moore is prepping for daddy duty!

In a clip of the upcoming Jan. 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actor shared that he’s expecting his first child, who also happens to be due on a very special day.

“I’m Shemar Moore, 52-and-a-half years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8,” he shared. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

Hudson immediately congratulated the S.W.A.T. star and said his mother was “smiling down on him from heaven” as the audience erupted into applause and cheers.

“I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed,’ kind of thing, but God had my back and things lined up,” Moore continued. “It’s going to be the best part of — my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
California storms live updates: 224,000 without power as severe weather pounds state
Next article
Biden’s student loan plan could reduce how much people pay and for how long
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE