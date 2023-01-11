Planning Commission meets tonight

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Henry County Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Martinsville School Board regular meeting in Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Founders Day at the Historic Henry County Courthouse with the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society. Speakers Jay Dickens and Barry Fulcher of the Lester Group will talk about the history of the local lumber business.

Monday, Jan. 23

P&HCC Board meeting at 12 p.m. at Dalton IDEA Center, located at 26 Fayette Street, Martinsville.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Artwork by students from Magna Vista High School and Carlisle’s Upper School will be on display through Jan. 31, 2023 in Piedmont Arts’ Foster Gallery. A reception will be held for exhibiting students and their families, Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 4-6 p.m. at the museum.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Rives on the Road, Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual opening party event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.