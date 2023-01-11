Thursday, January 12, 2023
HomeNewsBusinessFTX naming-rights agreement for Miami Heat arena terminated in bankruptcy court
Business

FTX naming-rights agreement for Miami Heat arena terminated in bankruptcy court

staff
By staff
0
13
Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(MIAMI) — The arena where the Miami Heat play can now get a new name following the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

A federal bankruptcy judge in Delaware agreed to terminate the naming-rights agreement between Miami-Dade County and FTX on Wednesday. The order terminates the 2021 contract that enabled the downtown facility to be called FTX Arena, retroactively to Dec. 30, 2022.

Miami-Dade County now must stop referring to the arena as FTX Arena in all public references and remove signage, advertisements and promotional materials. It is unclear when that process will begin.

The 19-year, $135 million sponsorship agreement between FTX and Miami-Dade County went into effect in June 2021.

The Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County announced that they were “immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX” in November, on the same day the cryptocurrency exchange began its bankruptcy proceedings.

“The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing,” the team and county said in a statement at the time, adding that they are working to find a new naming rights partner for the arena.

FTX collapsed from a multibillion-dollar crypto darling into a bankrupt cautionary tale within a matter of weeks. The number of FTX investors and customers who prosecutors have said collectively lost $8 billion is likely to exceed 1 million.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged last month in an eight-count indictment with defrauding customers of and lenders to the crypto exchange. He was also charged with defrauding lenders to his privately-controlled hedge fund Alameda Research.

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty last week to the federal charges. Prosecutors have accused him of using FTX like a personal slush fund to make risky investments and political donations and to buy lavish real estate.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo told investigators he heard gunfire, but decided it wasn’t active shooter
Next article
Software maintenance mistake at center of major FAA computer meltdown: Official
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE