Obituaries

Dave L. Cox, 72, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Larry Thomas Cross Sr., 68, of Cascade, died Monday. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, at Barker Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Gauldin-McMillion Family Cemetery located on Plantation Drive in Axton. Barker Funeral Home is in charge.

Neil Elmer Hodge, 89, of Martinsville, died Saturday. The funeral will be held Thursday, at 2 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel . Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Ruby Jamerson, 83, of Bassett, died Tuesday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Barbara Carter Kendrick, 75, of Stanleytown, died Friday. There will be a graveside service conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Roselawn Burial Park. Burial will follow the graveside service. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Norene Frith Lester, 104, of Figsboro, died Thursday. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Norris Funeral Services. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Jack Grady Monday, 86, died November 24. The family will receive condolences for one hour beginning at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, immediately followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m., and then a celebration of life at the residence of Eric and Monica Monday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Johnnie Motley, 87, of Danville, died Monday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Ronald “Ronnie” Henry Wirt Jr., 65, of Hampton, died December 6. He grew up in Fieldale. A visitation will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. and a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at Fieldale Baptist Church. Andrews Funeral Home, Gloucester, is in charge.