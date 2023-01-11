Paris train station attack leaves at least six people injured

Bernard Van Berg / EyeEm/Getty Images

(PARIS) — A man who left at least six people injured in an attack at the Gare Du Nord station in Paris early Wednesday morning was shot by police and hospitalized, authorities said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that “an individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord. He was quickly neutralized. Thank you to the police for their effective and courageous response.”

The alleged attacker is alive and has been hospitalized, authorities said. The six injured people were also taken to the hospital, Darmanin said at a news conference at the station, where he was flanked by armed police officers.

The attack began at about 6:42 a.m. local time, with police responding quickly, Darmanin said. The suspect, who did not appear to say anything prior to the attack, was shot by police within a minute, the minister told reporters.

Prosecutors said they are investigating all possible leads. Investigators haven’t yet ruled terrorism out as a motive, they said. Police have not yet identified a weapon.

“I confirm that an investigation has been opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office,” the Paris Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement obtained by ABC News. “The investigations were entrusted to the judicial police. The provisional assessment is 6 people injured including one in absolute emergency. The suspect was hospitalized after being shot several times by police. His vital prognosis is engaged.”

Paris Gare du Nord is one of the biggest and busiest train stations in Europe. It serves the northern suburbs of Paris and is a terminus on the London to Paris Channel Tunnel route.

