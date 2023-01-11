Ryan Reynolds hilariously responds to Hugh Jackman’s Academy diss of ‘Spirited’ song

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix

Ryan Reynolds appeared to take the high ground with online frenemy Hugh Jackman in response to the Tony winner’s recent pleading with the Motion Picture Academy not to nominate Reynolds’ song “Good Afternoon” from Spirited.

According to Jackman, Reynolds receiving a nomination in the Oscars Best Song category “would make the next year of my life insufferable.”

He commented, “I mean, I have to spend a year with him shooting ‘Wolverine and Deadpool,’ and trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem.”

In an Instagrammed response Wednesday, Reynolds said, “I’m not gonna stoop to that level,” adding, “I’m gonna say right now, I loved Hugh’s performance in The Son. There’s zero sarcasm here.”

He added, “It’s literally one the best of his entire career, and his career is very impressive already. So I humbly submit Hugh for your consideration. OK.”

At this point, Reynolds attempts to stop recording, but fumbles the phone and his camera catches him saying under his breath, “Wolverine and Deadpool, who is he kidding? Not in your life, Chappie.”

The latter references the bomb Neill Blomkamp sci-fi film Jackman starred in that was released in 2015.

Despite their continuing online flame war, actual-good-friends Reynolds and Jackman will appear as, yes, Wolverine and Deadpool in 2024’s Deadpool 3, both beloved characters’ first adventure as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

