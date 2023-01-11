Wednesday, January 11, 2023
‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ ﻿renewed for second season

By staff
The Jennifer Hudson Show has resonated with viewers, so much so it’s been renewed for a second season.

Hudson announced the news during Wednesday’s episode after expressing her gratitude for her new platform and the support she’s received.

The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2,” she said, to which the crowd responded with a standing ovation. “Don’t you want to run and shout?”

Hudson discussed the importance of reflecting on the blessings you once prayed for.

“I think this happens to all of us as adults,” she said. “We’re so busy doing stuff that we never stop to think about, ‘This is what I prayed for, this is what I wanted, it’s happening.’ And embrace it. Well, this is one of those moments.”

She then thanked the crew, the staff, the guests, her fans and her son, David.

“I want to say thank you to my son, who has always been so supportive of his mom and just being such an inspiration of a child and just being there in support,” she said.

Created and produced by Hudson and JHud Productions, season 1 of The Jennifer Hudson Show ﻿premiered on September 12 and has averaged 5.2 million weekly viewers, according to People.

In a statement to the outlet, Hudson said that “working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career.”

“I am so thrilled to take it to the next level,” she continued. “I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season 2!”

 

