Thursday, January 12, 2023
‘Boy Meet’s World’ star Ben Savage engaged to girlfriend Tessa Angermeier

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Comic Con

Call it boy meets fiancée. Boy Meet’s World‘s Ben Savage has gotten engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Tessa Angermeier.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor, 42, shared a photo of the couple posing together in front of a lake with Angermeier’s left hand on display with a ring on that finger.

“The best is yet to come,” Savage captioned the snapshot.

Although there was no explicit mention of a proposal, many flooded to the comments to celebrate the twosome.

Danica McKeller, who starred in The Wonder Years with Savage’s brother, Fred, wrote, “Congratulations!!” followed by several heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, Arielle Kebbel left a trio of red heart emojis under the post.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

