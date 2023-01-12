Thursday, January 12, 2023
Everything Everywhere Golden Globe winner Ke Huy Quan reportedly joining ‘Loki”s second season

Marvel Studios — NBC/Rich Polk

Newly minted Golden Globe winner Ke Huy Quan is reportedly going from one multiverse-spanning adventure to another. The former child star-turned-Everything Everywhere All at Once star is joining the second season of Loki, according to the actor on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Quan, 51, explained how career opportunities dried up after appearing in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies.

In the late ’90s, the martial artist and actor eventually found a mentor in legendary fight choreographer Corey Yuen (X-Men) and famed director Wong Kar-wai.

But seeing Crazy Rich Asians inspired Quan to try his hand at acting again, he explained; more rejection followed, until he got his second chance with Everything Everywhere.

However, when the movie paused for the pandemic, his phone stopped ringing. The actor says on the podcast that he called the film’s producer and asked, insecure, “You’ve seen the movie … am I any good in it? … Nobody wants to hire me!”

Jonathan Wong reportedly responded, “Ke: You just wait.”

Quan continues, “And sure enough, when the movie came out in March [of 2022], my entire life changed.”

He adds, “The first phone call I got was from [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige, who graciously asked me if I wanted to join the MCU.”

A fan of Loki, Ke called star Tom Hiddleston “one of the kindest, [most] generous, most talented actors I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with,” saying of season 2, “I had the most amazing time.”

The “grateful” actor followed that with an appearance opposite Chris Pratt in Avengers: Endgame and in directors Joe and Anthony Russo‘s sci-fi film The Electric State.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

