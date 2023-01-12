Thursday, January 12, 2023
Ezra Miller strikes plea deal ahead of Vermont Burglary hearing

Miller from a April 2022 arrest/Hawaii County Police Department

After pleading not guilty to felony burglary charges back in October, Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing.

Deadline reports that an attorney for the embattled Flash star, who was accused of stealing three bottles of liquor — gin, vodka and rum — from the pantry of Stamford, Vermont neighbor on May 1, has submitted a Notice of Plea Agreement with the Vermont Superior Court’s Criminal Division to have Counts 1 and 2 of burglary and petit larceny waived.

Vermont’s penalty for the third count of trespassing carries a penalty of up to three months jail time, or a fine of no more than $500.00 or both.” Miller will pay $692 — the base fine, plus a surcharge of $192.

Count 1 of burglary into an occupied dwelling carried a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000 or both. The second count of petit larceny, carries a penalty of up to one year of confinement, up to $1,000 or both.

Miller was charged in August following an investigation into the break-in in Stamford, Vermont, close to the actor’s own home. It was Miller’s latest instance of questionable behavior, which previously included choking a female fan and arrests for harassment and assault in Hawaii.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, said back in August they were now seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues” and wanted “to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with[their] past behavior.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

